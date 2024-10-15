Telangana: KTR booked for alleging Rs 1.5L cr scam in Musi Riverfront Project

The complaint was filed by Adilabad Congress leader Athram Suguna in Utnoor.

Updated: 15th October 2024 7:20 pm IST
BRS working president KTR

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) over his accusations that the state government was perpetrating a scam of Rs 1.5 lakh crore under the guise of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

The BRS MLA had alleged that Rs 25,000 crore of the total was being sent to Delhi.

A case was booked in the Utnoor police station on Tuesday, October 15, against KTR after a complaint was filed by Congress leader Athram Suguna, who contested on a Congress ticket from the Adilabad Lok Sabha segment in the 2024 elections.

(This is a breaking story.)

