Hyderabad: KTR demands Rs 20L compensation for victims of spurious toddy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, July 10, sought Rs 20 lakh compensation for victims of spurious toddy.

He condemned the Telangana government’s inaction and called for immediate support to the affected families.

In a statement on X, Rama Rao described the incident as “extremely tragic” and urged the government to stand by the families of the victims in every possible way.

హైదరాబాద్ లో కల్తీ కల్లు బారిన పడి ఆరుగురు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం అత్యంత బాధాకరం.

మృతుల కుటుంబాలను వెంటనే ప్రభుత్వం అన్ని విధాలుగా అండగా నిలవాలి. ఒక్కొక్క కుటుంబానికి 20 లక్షల రూపాయల నష్టపరిహారం అందించాలని ప్రభుత్వన్ని డిమాండ్ చేస్తున్నాం



హాస్పిటల్ లో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న బాధితులకు… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 10, 2025

He also emphasised the need for better medical treatment for those currently hospitalised due to the consumption of spurious liquor. “The government must ensure the best possible treatment for the victims receiving care in hospitals,” he stated.

Also Read 31 hospitalised in Hyderabad after consuming adulterated toddy; min visits NIMS

Rama Rao further highlighted the government’s responsibility to protect hardworking citizens from such preventable tragedies.

“It is the government’s duty to ensure that workers striving to support their families are safeguarded from falling victim to illicit liquor,” he said, criticising the authorities for their failure to act despite the loss of lives.

Expressing concern over the lack of accountability, he called the government’s inaction “appalling” and demanded transparency regarding the measures being taken to prevent such incidents in future.

“The government must inform the public about the steps it will take to ensure such tragedies do not recur,” he added.