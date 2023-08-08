Hyderabad: KTR directs identification of lands for dumping yards outside GHMC

Hyderabad: Minister for municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao directed the district collectors of Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri to identify suitable vacant land outside GHMC limits that can be utilised as sites for new dumping yards.

Chairing the 64th city convergence meeting at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office on Monday, KTR said that the new dump yard sites must meet the needs of the city for the next 50 years and must be away from populated areas to avoid any inconvenience to residents.

Expressing the need for practical and efficient planning, and optimising land usage for the dumping yards, KTR called for a comprehensive report on the proposed yards at Pyarangar, Khanapur and Dundigal, within a week.

The Jawaharnagar dump yard has crossed 8000 tonnes per day and there is an urgent need to identify safer alternative dumpsites.

14 bridges to be constructed across Musi River

Elaborating on the plans for transforming the Musi River and its surroundings, he discussed the construction of 14 bridges and an expressway over the river.

Stating that water from Kondapochama Sagar to Osmansagar will flow into the Musi River, KTR directed officials to float tenders for the 14 bridges.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC to impose penalty on unauthorised transport of construction waste

“There are plans for four- and six-lane expressways from the city centre connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from one side to the other,” said KTR.

He also asked police to take stern action against ganja peddling and suggested increasing vigil around pubs, hookah parlours, schools and farmhouses.

Additionally, he also asked the officials to prepare plans for multi-level parking spaces around the city.

“Measures have to be taken to encourage non-motorised transport and to construct skywalks, wherever necessary, in the city,” added the minister.