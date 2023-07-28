Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates IGBC’s ‘Green Property Show’ at Hitex

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) first Green Property Show 2023 in the state at Hitex on Friday.

Speaking at the event, KTR emphasized the importance of green living and urged everyone to be more responsible towards the environment.

Industries and MA&UD Minister @KTRBRS inaugurated the @IGBConline Green Property Show 2023 at Hitex, Hyderabad.



During the speech after the inauguration, the Minister emphasized the importance of green living and urged everyone to be more responsible towards the environment and… pic.twitter.com/vNrLa7mPBm — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 28, 2023

The minister hoped that this first Green Property Show in Telangana, hosted by CII – IGBC, will create awareness among the masses about sustainable living.

KTR also assured continued support from the government of Telangana for CII – IGBC’s green initiatives.

The minister appreciated them for spearheading the Green Building Movement in India since 2001, leading to India becoming one of the top three countries in terms of registered green building footprint.

“Telangana has many ‘firsts’ in the green building movement, including India’s first green building, green home, green airport, green railway station, and green factory building,” said KTR.

“The state government is implementing sustainability measures in various projects and buildings, including the New Secretariat Building, T-Hub, T-Works, healthcare campuses, industrial parks, and IT towers,” said the minister.

Talking about the Haritha Haram program, KTR said that it has significantly increased the tree cover in Telangana, with support from CII-IGBC through large-scale plantation drives.

“The focus is also on promoting green principles in rural areas, with Gangadevipally village achieving the IGBC Green Village Platinum rating, inspiring other villages to adopt sustainable practices,” added KTR.

“Telangana aims to incorporate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its vision and seeks innovative approaches to achieve sustainable growth and development,” said KTR.