Hyderabad: KTR launches 450 hectare Pranavayu Urban Forest Park at Gajularamaram

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaguarated the Pranavayu (oxygen) Urban Forest Part at Gajularamaram, Qutbullapur in Hyderabad.

The government of Telangana has developed this 450-hectare urban forest park with an expenditure of Rs. 13.37 crores. This park has facilities such as a walking and cycling track, children’s play area, yoga area, gazebos among others.

Pranavayu Urban Forest Park spread over 454 Hectares is the newest addition to the lung spaces coming up in & around Hyderabad.



Telangana Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Labour Minister C Malla Reddy, TRS MLA KP Vivekanand, MLC Shambipur Raju, GHMC Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy were also present at the event.