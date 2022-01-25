Hyderabad: KTR launches 450 hectare Pranavayu Urban Forest Park at Gajularamaram

Updated: 25th January 2022
Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao inaguarating the park. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaguarated the Pranavayu (oxygen) Urban Forest Part at Gajularamaram, Qutbullapur in Hyderabad.

The government of Telangana has developed this 450-hectare urban forest park with an expenditure of Rs. 13.37 crores. This park has facilities such as a walking and cycling track, children’s play area, yoga area, gazebos among others.

Telangana Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Labour Minister C Malla Reddy, TRS MLA KP Vivekanand, MLC Shambipur Raju, GHMC Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy were also present at the event.

