Hyderabad: KTR launches GHMC ward office system in Kachiguda

Hyderabad: Marking a significant milestone in the city’s administrative reforms, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ward office system in Kachiguda on Friday.

Speaking after the launch, KTR hoped that the newly integrated system will have a positive impact on the citizens and the governance of the corporation.

While outlining the key features of the system, KTR emphasised that the ward offices aim to streamline civic services and ensure faster access for the residents of Hyderabad.

Happy to initiate a new urban administrative reform to facilitate decentralisation and people-centric governance



Starting today, GHMC will have 150 ward offices which will ensure most of the basic citizen services & complaints are addressed at the ward level



Led by an… pic.twitter.com/LfaPLEhNnF — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 16, 2023

“By bringing services closer to the communities, the system enables the GHMC to swiftly address public issues and deliver efficient solutions,” said KTR.

The ward offices will be headed by Assistant Municipal Commissioners, responsible for overseeing various departments.

Telangana Scripts a New Chapter in Urban Administration.



On Telangana Pattana Pragathi Day, MA&UD Minister @KTRBRS launched @GHMCOnline's Ward Office system by inaugurating a Ward Office in Kachiguda.



Facilitating decentralisation and people-centric governance, each of the… pic.twitter.com/X3MkHiqBzM — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) June 16, 2023

A dedicated team of ten officers from departments such as road maintenance, sanitation, entomology, town planning, electricity, and water supply will operate from these offices.

Additionally, KTR shared plans to attach additional officers from departments such as health and police to the ward offices in the future.

Highlighting the availability of a Citizen Charter that outlines the responsibilities and services provided by GHMC through the ward offices, KTR said that people can expect prompt solutions to their problems via the new system.

Stating that there is a genuine intention to serve citizens behind this motive, KTR called upon all public representatives to work together for its success.

The minister further assured that the government would extend full support to the ward offices, irrespective of the political parties represented by the public representatives.

While being optimistic about the success of the system, KTR said that it could be replicated nationwide as Hyderabad already stands at the forefront of cities and the ward office system will further strengthen its reputation.