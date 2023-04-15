Hyderabad: KTR launches leachate treatment plant at Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: A 2000 kilolitres per day capacity, Leachate Treatment Plant was inaugurated by Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao at Jawaharnagar dump yard on Saturday.

Marking an important milestone in tackling water contamination and pollution in Jawaharnagar and adjoining localities, the plant reflects a significant investment in environmental sustainability.

Malkaram Cheruvu was polluted with wastewater because of the leachate (liquid waste) which gathered at the Jawaharnagar dump yard.

Some water bodies in the surrounding localities too got polluted when the contaminated water overflowed.

To address the situation, a mobile RO system was started in the year 2017 as a temporary measure and the capacity of which was subsequently increased to 4000 kilolitres.

To ensure the contaminated water from the water body does not spill over, storm water diversion drains construction was completed with the cost of Rs 4 35 crores.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) completed the capping of the dump yard in 2020 to address the issue of flood water flowing from the top of the dump yard. GHMC took up the program with nearly Rs 250 Crore to treat the wastewater from Jawaharnagar and to restore nearby ponds and other water bodies in the surroundings.

Ramky Group took up the restoration and purification of Malkaram Cheruvu and artificial lagoons.

Year-long efforts into the programs and initiatives resulted in purifying nearly 43 percent of Malkaram Cheruvu. This was confirmed by agencies, like the Pollution Control Board, supervising the programs.

GHMC divided the Malkaram Cheruvu purification works into three phases. Under the first phase, 5.7 acres of the water body were purified. The process of purifying the legacy waste is underway.

After the completion of this program, the management of solid waste, as well as water waste in the Jawahar Nagar area, is said to reach a satisfactory level.