Hyderabad: KTR launches new ZF technology centre at Nanakramguda

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated a new technology development centre of German auto parts major ZF established at a cost of Rs 322 crores at Nanakramguda, Hyderabad.

“This facility is the largest Software Hub for the ZF Group. With the expansion and the new facility, ZF Tech Centre will create extensive job opportunities in Telangana state,” the Industries ministry tweeted.

Among ZF’s 100 locations and 18 main development centres across the world, it will be the company’s largest plant.

“A testimony for Hyderabad in the growing mobility space. ZF announces its expansion plan in Hyderabad with 3,000 employees and will be a big part of the Telangana Mobility Valley,” Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted on Thursday.

A testimony for Hyderabad in the growing Mobility space. ZF, a German automotive major, announces it's expansion plan in Hyderabad with 3,000 employees and will be a big part of the Telangana Mobility Valley!!

On March 2, 2017, the ZF Group opened its ZF Technology Centre India (TCI) in Hyderabad. Through its service partners and staff, ZF currently has over 1,950 engineers working on development projects in the country.

It increased its employment at the centre by over 800 engineers, a facility that is critical to the company’s digitization ambitions. The India technology centre, according to ZF, provides vital support in the areas of electronics, embedded software, and mechanical engineering.