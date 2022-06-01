Telangana: IT, ITeS exports & jobs grow by over 20 % in 2021-22

Hyderabad: Continuing its stride in the Information technology (IT) sector, Telangana witnessed a growth of 26.14% in the IT/ITeS exports in 2021-22 over the previous year, recording a total of Rs 1,83,569 crore in IT/ITeS exports (the same for 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,45,522 crore).

The state also saw employment in the IT sector go up by 23.78%, reaching 7,78,121 in 2021-22 over the previous year (1,49,506 jobs were added in 2020-21), said a report on the sector that was launched by Telangana IT and industries minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday. “The government has emphasised on promotion of tier-two cities,” stated KTR, during the IT report’s launch.

According to the latest report from Telangana’s IT department, NASSCOM estimated that the state contributed to about a third of the 4,50,000 net new jobs to the IT sector nationwide as well. KTR stated that when Telangana was formed in 2014, the IT exports stood at Rs 57,258 crore only. Similarly, the employment in Telangana’s IT sector was 3,23,396 in 2014, which has since increased to 7,78,121.

Stressing on the need to build Telangana as a brand, KTR emphasised on the importance of higher education. “Apart from education, the government is now focusing on improving mobility in tier two cities,” said he IT minister. KTR also added that there are now 23.8 percent more employees in the state services as compared to 2021.

KTR also laid the foundation for the state’s GRID policy foundation on 1 million square feet area at Kandalakoya in Telangana. The Telangana State Mobility Development program, Plug and Play facilities will be available for tier-two cities beginning in October this year, he added.

KTR also said that the upcoming IT tower at Nalgonda will be inaugurated next year and that it will help health companies operate in the district.

‘T-Hub phase two to be ready by June 28’

The IT minister also stated that the ‘medicine from the sky’ initiative will be launched on a full scale next year (under which medicines are delivered to citizens via drones) The state government also launched an AI-based pest control systems for six major cotton growing districts. During the IT report’s launch, KTR also said that the second phase of T-Hub (state supported startup incubator) will be launched on June 28 this year.