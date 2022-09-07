Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation for solar-roofed cycling track at ORR

Rama Rao said the 23 km-long track would be built in the first phase of the project. "It would be completed before the next summer," he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th September 2022 10:59 am IST
Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation for solar-roofed cycling track
KTR examining route map of the cycle track. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday laid the foundation for a solar-roofed cycling track in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is developing the 23-km cycling track along the service road of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy and from Narsingi to Kollur, the minister’s official twitter account said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the 23 km-long track would be built in the first phase of the project. It would be completed before the next summer, he said.

MS Education Academy

Observing that it is not just a cycling track, he said 16 MW electricity would be produced by the shaded solar panels installed on the 23 km-long track.

He said 24×7 CCTV surveillance would be in place along the track to ensure safety.

Food kiosks, toilets, cycle parking docks, cycle repairing stations and also first aid centres would also be arranged, he said.

Cycle rental stations where cycles would be available for a nominal rent are also being planned, he said.

Rama Rao also said tourism would be promoted in the region as the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs and Anantagiri hills there have lot of tourism potential.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button