Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation for WE ITTC at Patancheru

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for the Women Entrepreneurs International Trade and Technology Centre (WE ITTC) at Patencheru was laid by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

Sanctioned to the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) and supported by the Union MSME ministry and the state government, the marketing hub is a first of its kind that promotes trade and technology among women entrepreneurs from India, Saarc, and ASEAN countries.

Speaking at the event, KTR stressed the need for promoting inclusivity in entrepreneurship and a private-government partnership was critical for growth.

Stating the focus of Telangana being infrastructure and supporting building world-class products, KTR said that farming, fisheries, livestock, dairy, and edible oils production revolutions are happening in the state providing several possibilities.

Additional development commissioner, MSME Development and Facilitation Office, D Chandra Sekhar said, “Telangana is the only state to have a marketing hub. WE ITTC is a prestigious project and it has the potential to go a long way and emerge into a one-stop-shop for all women entrepreneurs.”

President of ALEAP, Rama Devi Kanneganti said, “Starting with five entrepreneurs three decades ago, ALEAP has more than 10,000 entrepreneurs emerging from its echelons. People from other states and cities have shifted to Hyderabad to set up their businesses. Our vision is to make the ‘Make in India’ campaign a real possibility.”