Hyderabad: KTR meets Taiwanese delegation, discusses business

Hyderabad: A business delegation from Taiwan led by Richard Lee, chairman of the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA), and Baushuan Ger, Taiwan’s representative to India, met with Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

The minister discussed Telangana’s thriving industrial ecosystem, which includes the ICT and life sciences sectors. He gave the group information on the state’s industrial policy, known as TS-iPASS, according to a press note.

Also Read Sharmila writes to PM on corruption in Kaleshwaram project

@jayesh_ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries Depts., Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and External Engagement, @KarampuriSujai, Director, Electronics, and others were present on the occasion. — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) November 11, 2022

At the event was Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary for Investment Promotion and External Engagement E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Electronics.