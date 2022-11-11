Hyderabad: KTR meets Taiwanese delegation, discusses business

KTR with the Taiwanese delegation. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: A business delegation from Taiwan led by Richard Lee, chairman of the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA), and Baushuan Ger, Taiwan’s representative to India, met with Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

The minister discussed Telangana’s thriving industrial ecosystem, which includes the ICT and life sciences sectors. He gave the group information on the state’s industrial policy, known as TS-iPASS, according to a press note.

At the event was Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary for Investment Promotion and External Engagement E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Electronics.

