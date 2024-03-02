Hyderabad: Laad Bazar’s lac bangles are now at a trademark, gets GI tag

Hyderabad: The famous lac bangles sold in Hyderabad’s Laad Bazaar at Charminar has now got the Geographical Indication (GI) registration. The GI tag was issued on Saturday, 2 March, from the GI Registry, Government of India. This will be the 17th product from Telangana to get the GI registration tag.

According to a press release, the GI tag application for Laad Bazar’s lac bangles with GI no. 917 was filed in 2022 and the process was completed in a span of 18 months. Subhajit Saha, GI Agent for the applicant said that the certificate will be handed over to the artisans Association in the coming days.

“The GI application for the Hyderabad Lac Bangles was filed by the Creasent Handicrafts Artisans Welfare Association in June 2022 and was facilitated with the support from the Industry and Commerce Department, Government of TS,” stated the release.

Mohammad Hisamuddin, resident of the association said that GI tag for Laad Bazar’s Lac bangles will bring an immense sense of pride with responsibility among the 6000+ artisan families in Hyderabad to not compromise with the quality. He added that it will motivate them to make good designs and bring in new collections and bangles sets for which thousands of tourists visit Hyderabad’s Laad Bazar near the Charminar.

”Our Lac bangles are known for their intricacy of the patterns, which the artisans etch out of crystals is remarkable, and the palettes and designs keep evolving over time,” said Mr. Hisamuddin.

The lac bangles in Hyderabad’s Laad Bazar goes back to decades ago and is a very important part of the city’s heritage today. From tourists to wedding shopping, no purchase for an occasion is complete until families visit Laad Bazar. Lacquer comes from resin, which is melted over a furnace and molded into a circle, then embellished with crystals, beads, or mirrors.

Mr. Saha also stated that a unique logo for Laad Bazar’s lac bangles has been designed to associate the craft and build a connection with the customers in Hyderabad. “Further, we hope that the GI registration will bring in more curiosity among buyers and spur up the demand and sales of the bangles in the market by giving higher returns for their hard work,” he added.

TS has many GI applications lined up for registration in Agriculture and Handicrafts in the coming year.