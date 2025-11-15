Hyderabad: Labourer dies, another injured in mishap in Kondapur

According to the Gachibowli police, the bamboo scaffolding collapsed while the masons were working, and they fell from the fourth floor of the building.

15th November 2025
Hyderabad: A labourer died and another was injured after falling from a fourth-floor scaffolding in Hyderabad’s Kondapur on Friday, November 14.

The victim was identified as Chandrakumar, a 33-year-old mason working at a site in Raghavendra Colony alongside his colleague, Vicky, 23. The incident occurred when the two masons were working on the elevation design of the building.

According to the Gachibowli police, the bamboo scaffolding collapsed while the masons were working, causing them to fall. Chandrakumar died on the spot, and Vicky was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered with the Gachibowli police, and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident in February, 2025, a construction worker died after falling from the third floor of the building in Hyderabad’s Balanagar. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Nupendra Nipane, a native of Madhya Pradesh. 

