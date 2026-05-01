Hyderabad: Labourer gets 20-year jail for raping minor daughter in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A Fast Track Special Court in Medchal-Malkajgiri district has sentenced a 37-year-old labourer to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Jeedimetla.

The convict, Asgar Ali, a resident of Subash Nagar, IDA Jeedimetla, was found guilty under Sections 65(1), 64(2)(f)(m), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 5(l) read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 and awarded Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim.

Police said the case came to light on May 6, 2025, when the victim’s mother filed a complaint at Jeedimetla Police Station. The family had migrated to Hyderabad in 2019 for livelihood, with both parents working as labourers.

Also Read Man jumps into Hussain Sagar after wife’s boyfriend shares intimate video

According to the complaint, the accused, who had a history of alcohol addiction and domestic violence, sexually assaulted his 15-year-old daughter on multiple occasions. The abuse surfaced after the younger daughter informed their mother, prompting her to question the victim. The girl then revealed that she had been assaulted earlier and again shortly before the complaint. The children had remained silent due to threats from their father.

When confronted, the accused turned violent and fled, police said. He was arrested on May 8, 2025, and remanded to judicial custody. After completing the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet.

Following a full trial, the court convicted the accused and awarded the sentence.