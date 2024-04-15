Hyderabad: Lady police officer demands 25K bribe from man, held

When the man approached the sub-inspector, the lady officer demanded a Rs 25,000 bribe. The man approached the ACB Asifabad and complained

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a lady sub-inspector of Asifabad police station when she demanded and accepted Rs 25,000 bribe from a man who was allegedly involved in an accident case.

T Rajya Lakshmi, who works at Asifabad police station had booked a case against a man named Yahiya Khan after he injured a person in a road accident. After the case was booked, the sub-inspector confiscated Khan’s vehicle.

When he approached the sub-inspector, the lady officer demanded a Rs 25,000 bribe. The man approached the ACB Asifabad and complained.

A team of ACB officials laid a trap and caught the sub-inspector when she accepted the bribe amount of Rs 25,000. She was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases at Karimnagar. The case is under investigation.

