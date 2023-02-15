Hyderabad: Lal Darwaza temple to be revamped; public cooperation sought

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has urged the local residents to cooperate with the state government in revamping the Simhavahini Mahankali temple in the Lal Darwaza area of the Old City in Hyderabad.

The minister held a meeting in the same context at Masab Tank on Tuesday, along with Malakpet AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, members of the temple committees and the land owners whose properties are going to be acquired for the expansion of the temple.

Talasani, during the meeting, recalled the promises made by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the temple’s renovation when he previously visited the place.

“With a view to developing the existing temple, there are a few structures adjacent to the temple that needs to be acquired,” said the minister.

“The state government had already released Rs 9 crores in order to compensate the owners for the upcoming development works,” added the minister.