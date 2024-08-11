Hyderabad: Lalaguda cops arrest couple, 2 gold merchants for gold theft

Hyderabad: The Lallaguda police, on Saturday, August 10, arrested a man and his wife near Raghavendra Hotel, Nandanavanam Colony, Hasthinapuram, for allegedly robbing gold ornaments of a woman. Two gold merchants for buying the stolen goods from the accused robbers.

The police also recovered stolen ornaments relating to two different cases. The arrested have been identified as Nenavath Hari Naik (45), resident of Hasthinapuram, native of Chennai Palem Village, Nalgonda; his wife, Vadde Laxmi alias Kavitha (40), å native of Salkerpet, Mahabubnagar, who allegedly robbed the ornaments.

The goldsmiths who received the stolen ornaments, identified as Sanjay Upadayay (40), Srib Swatantra Jewellers in Pot Market, Secunderabad; and Mahavar Bajranglal Praveen Kumar (48), Sri Laxmi Narayana Jewellers, Near Jail Khana, Monda Market, Secunderabad.

According to the police, Nenavath Hari Naik, a repeat offender with 10 criminal cases against him, who has been working as a chef at Raghavendra Hotel, Nandanavanam Colony, and his wife, Vadde Laxmi alias Kavitha, robbed gold and silver ornaments from the complainant, Boru Achamma, by threatening to kill her after choking her neck, at 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, near Railway Loco-Shed in North Lallaguda.

Nenavath Hari Naik and Laxmi alias Kavitha admitted to the police that they sold the stolen items to the goldsmiths Sanjay Upadayay and Praveen Kumar.

The arrests were made after an investigation done by P. Krishnakar Reddy, Inspector of Police, Lallaguda Police Station, and his team. The police recovered 12 grammes of gold and 3 tolas of silver.