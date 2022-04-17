Hyderabad: Lawyer dies by suicide after argument with husband

Hyderabad: A woman on Saturday jumped to death in Chandanagar allegedly after a quarrel with her husband.

The woman was identified as Shivani, who was a lawyer by profession. She lived in Chandanagar area along with her husband, Arjun, and their two-year-old son. The couple was married for five years and developed differences over time.

Personal issues between Shivani and Arjun led to frequent quarrels between them. The incident occurred on Saturday night when after an argument with her husband Shivani jumped off the terrace. The police shifted the body to a mortuary.

A case was booked, as Arjun surrendered to the police.