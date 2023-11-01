Hyderabad: LB Nagar BRS leader returns to party 3 weeks after joining Cong

Ram Mohan Goud joined Congress on October 12 along with Prasanna Lakshmi.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 1st November 2023 3:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: Congress leader Ram Mohan Goud rejoins BRS

Hyderabad: LB Nagar Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ram Mohan Goud who joined Congress less than a month ago, returned to BRS on Wednesday, November 1.

Additionally, his wife and former corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Goud along with their supporters also rejoined BRS in the presence of Telangana minister T Harish Rao.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Harish Rao said that Goud was an activist and worked for the BRS during difficult times, before he quit the party on October 12, 2023, to join the Congress.

“He was given a ticket twice but lost with a small majority,” said Harish Rao who visited Goud’s residence and requested the latter to rejoin BRS.

On October 12, Goud joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. He was the BRS candidate in the 2018 elections and lost to Congress candidate D Sudheer Reddy, who later defected to the BRS along with other Congress MLAs.

As per reports, he was expecting the party nomination from LB Nagar this time but the BRS chose to retain sitting MLA Sudheer Reddy. Disappointed with him being sidelined, Goud joined Congress.

