Hyderabad: Learn C programming language in just 20 days

Hyderabad: Are you among the students who try to remember the C programs without understanding them, and want to write code on your own? If yes, avail of the opportunity that is being offered by Siasat’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre.

The center is going to start a C programming language course today. After the end of the course, students will be in a position to write programs on their own.

The content of the course has been designed in such a manner that the person who does not even know the basics of coding can also learn the programming language in 20 working days.

Who can join the course?

Anyone who wants to learn coding can join the course.

It is one of the important courses for computer science engineering, B.Sc., BCA, and MCA students as C programming is considered as the mother of all programming languages.

No prior knowledge of coding is needed to join the course. During the course, all the concepts needed by the beginner will be covered.

The total duration of the course is 20 working days and the timing of the classes will be 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Daily Monday to Saturday).

Attend free demo cum first class today at 7:30 p.m. at Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids Opp Rama Krishna Theatre, Hyderabad.

Don’t miss the golden opportunity to learn the C language as it not only helps students during their graduations but also improves their chances of cracking interviews of IT companies at on-campus and off-campus drives.

For more details, one can dial 9000191481 or 9393876978.