Hyderabad likely to witness heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert as isolated places in the city are likely to received heavy rainfall today.

The state’s other districts include Kothagudem, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupala palle, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Khammam, Mahabubabad, MahabubNagar, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda are also likely to witness heavy rainfall today.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasted light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the city till July 9, 2022. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be in the range of 32-33 and 22-24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Yesterday night, heavy rains lashed various parts of Telangana State. The highest rainfall was recorded in Sarvaipet of Jayashankar district, Telangana State.

Very heavy rains – heavy rains lashed various parts of Telangana yesterday night. This is just a trailer rain, real massive rains will start in North, East Telangana from today with climax show on July 8-9, take this seriously ⚠️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ff7pjKh8eo — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 7, 2022

Rains lash Mumbai

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall lashed the metropolitan, severe waterlogging was recorded in several parts of Mumbai.

IMD issued an orange alert on Tuesday predicting very heavy showers in Mumbai till July 9.

Amidst the downpour, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to monitor the situation and keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads ready.