Hyderabad likely to witness week-long spell of rain, thunderstorm

Hyderabad: The city received heavy rainfall earlier this week, which came as a relief from the intense heat. The Indian Metrological Department, Hyderabad, has predicted the possibility of light rainfall and thunderstorms in isolated areas like Kukatpalli Zone and Serilingampalli Zone on Friday, May 10.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Residents of Hyderabad can anticipate an extended period of rainfall as forecasted by the IMD. The weather on May 11 will likely be characterised by partly cloudy skies with chances of rain and thunderstorms. May 12 is expected to observe a transition to clearer skies with partly cloudy conditions. On May 13, the forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions with an increased likelihood of moderate rainfall or thunderstorms.