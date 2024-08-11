Hyderabad: Lineman, 2 daughters run over by train in Gowdavalli station

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a railway lineman and his two daughters were run over by a train at Gowdavalli railway station on Medchal – Secunderabad on Sunday.

T Krishna (38), was a key man with the railway in Secunderabad and was assigned the task of maintaining the tracks on Gowdavelly railway station route. On Sunday, Krishna went to the railway tracks for work and his two daughters Varshita, 11 years and the younger one Varini, 5 years, came to the railway tracks.

“Both of them were playing on the railway tracks and on seeing them he rushed there to rescue them. But within seconds Rayalaseema express came on the track and hit them,” said B. Saieashwar Goud, Inspector GRP, Secunderabad.

The railway police shifted the bodies to a mortuary. A case is booked by GRP Secunderabad. Krishna, his wife and two daughters live at Raghavendra Nagar, Sri Sai Nilayam. The wife after coming to know about the incident rushed to the railway tracks.