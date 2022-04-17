Hyderabad: ‘Load The Box’ fair is back in the city from April 21

Published: 17th April 2022
Hyderabad: Punjagutta Metro Station has been turned into a book lovers paradise by the team of Kitablovers. Their ‘Load The Box’ Book Fair will be conducted for four days from April 21 to 24.

A bookfair organized by the New Delhi-based start-up Kitablovers will be held in Expo Galleria, Panjgutta from 10 am to 9 pm.

This is a one-of-its-kind book fair in the country, where people don’t choose the books, but the box. Just grab a box, pay for it and fill it with as many books as you can. Different types of money saver boxes are available at the fair at the prices of Rs 999, Rs 1650, and Rs 2750.

Book lovers will be able to choose from a collection of over 2 lakh books from various authors and genres, including literature, biographies, crime, international affairs, dictionaries, romance, fantasy, religion, and science.

