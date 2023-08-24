Hyderabad: Local spots leopard in LB Nagar; forest officials on alert

Hyderabad: A leopard was allegedly spotted moving in the Sagar Housing Complex locality in B Y Reddy Nagar Division of LB Nagar on Wednesday night.

A resident of the complex, Akhil, said that after dinner, his son was cycling in front of the house when he spotted the tiger and rushed inside terrified to inform him.

When Akhil went out of the house he too spotted the leopard roaming on the street. He came inside and shut his door.

The forest and the police officials arrived and inspected the spot at night but could not find any trace of the leopard. The locals want the forest department to capture the leopard immediately.

A forest team will pay a visit to the locality again on Thursday.