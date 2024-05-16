Hyderabad Lok Sabha polls see rise of 2 lakh votes

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha polls saw votes polled surpass 10 lakh, an increase of nearly two lakh.

The number of votes polled in 2019 was 8.77 lakh, which went up to 10.74 lakh in the 2024 polls.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s victory margin in 2019 was 2.8 lakh votes

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the victory margin of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and sitting Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, was 2.8 lakh votes.

As the rise in the number of votes polled in the 2024 polls is more than 70 percent of Asaduddin Owaisi’s victory margin, there is speculation about which way the electors have swung this time.

In terms of percentage, the voter turnout in Hyderabad also increased to 48.48 percent.

The rise in voter turnout can be attributed to appeals made by Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha, civil society, and the Election Commission, urging people to cast their votes.

Also Read Voter turnout in Hyderabad: Goshamahal records highest polling

Hyderabad Lok Sabha polls see highest turnout in Goshamahal

Interestingly, the highest voter turnout was witnessed in Goshamahal and Karwan.

Following is the assembly segment-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad

Assembly segments in Hyderabad Voter turnout in percent Bahadurpura 50.70 Chandrayangutta 49.15 Charminar 48.53 Goshamahal 54.72 Karwan 51.23 Malakpet 42.76 Yakutpura 43.34 Source: ECI

As of now, the fate of all the candidates who contested the election is sealed in the EVMs. The counting, scheduled to be held on June 4, will reveal who is going to represent the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha for the next five years.