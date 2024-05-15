Voter turnout in Hyderabad: Goshamahal records highest polling

Among the assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, three recorded over 50 percent polling.

Hyderabad voter turnout remains low
Hyderabad voter turnout remains low (Image: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the final voter turnout in Hyderabad, which is significantly higher than the 2019 Lok Sabha polling figure.

Goshamahal records over 54 percent polling

According to the final figures, Hyderabad’s assembly segment Goshamahal recorded a 54.72 percent voter turnout.

Apart from Goshamahal, two other assembly segments recorded a polling percentage of over 50 percent. They are Bahadurpura and Karwan.

In the entire parliamentary constituency, the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections was 48.48 percent.

Assembly segment-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad

Currently, the seven assembly segment areas under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency include:

  • Malakpet
  • Karwan
  • Goshamahal
  • Charminar
  • Chandrayangutta
  • Yakutpura
  • Bahadurpura

These areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

Following is the assembly segment-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad:

Assembly segments in HyderabadVoter turnout in percent
Bahadurpura50.70
Chandrayangutta49.15
Charminar48.53
Goshamahal54.72
Karwan51.23
Malakpet42.76
Yakutpura43.34
Source: ECI

In Hyderabad, the highest voter turnout was recorded in 2014 at 53.30 percent. The lowest polling figure was recorded in 2019 at 44.84 percent.

Following is the trend of polling percentage in Hyderabad:

General election yearVoter turnout in percentage
200952.59
201453.30
201944.84
202448.48

As of now, the fate of all the candidates who contested the election is sealed in the EVMs. The counting, scheduled to be held on June 4, will reveal who is going to represent the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha for the next five years.

