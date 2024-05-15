Voter turnout in Hyderabad: Goshamahal records highest polling

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the final voter turnout in Hyderabad, which is significantly higher than the 2019 Lok Sabha polling figure.

Among the assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, three recorded over 50 percent polling.

Goshamahal records over 54 percent polling

According to the final figures, Hyderabad’s assembly segment Goshamahal recorded a 54.72 percent voter turnout.

Apart from Goshamahal, two other assembly segments recorded a polling percentage of over 50 percent. They are Bahadurpura and Karwan.

In the entire parliamentary constituency, the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections was 48.48 percent.

Assembly segment-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad

Currently, the seven assembly segment areas under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency include:

Malakpet

Karwan

Goshamahal

Charminar

Chandrayangutta

Yakutpura

Bahadurpura

These areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

Following is the assembly segment-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad:

Assembly segments in Hyderabad Voter turnout in percent Bahadurpura 50.70 Chandrayangutta 49.15 Charminar 48.53 Goshamahal 54.72 Karwan 51.23 Malakpet 42.76 Yakutpura 43.34 Source: ECI

In Hyderabad, the highest voter turnout was recorded in 2014 at 53.30 percent. The lowest polling figure was recorded in 2019 at 44.84 percent.

Following is the trend of polling percentage in Hyderabad:

General election year Voter turnout in percentage 2009 52.59 2014 53.30 2019 44.84 2024 48.48

As of now, the fate of all the candidates who contested the election is sealed in the EVMs. The counting, scheduled to be held on June 4, will reveal who is going to represent the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha for the next five years.