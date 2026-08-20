Hyderabad LPG cylinder agencies see rush as e-KYC deadline nears

Hyderabad: The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder agencies in Hyderabad are witnessing a huge rush as the August 23 deadline for completing e-KYC or Aadhaar biometric authentication for domestic LPG connections approaches.

The rush has increased in recent days as domestic LPG consumers receive reminders from oil marketing companies (OMCs) to complete the verification process.

Hyderabad LPG cylinder consumers urged to complete e-KYC

Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL and BPCL have been sending messages to domestic LPG customers asking them to complete their e-KYC.

One such message informed consumers that the deadline had been extended to August 23, 2026, from the earlier August 16 deadline.

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The messages from OMCs have led to a rise in the number of customers visiting LPG cylinder agencies across Hyderabad.

Hundreds of customers are completing e-KYC and Aadhaar biometric authentication every day.

How to complete it online

The e-KYC can be done from the comfort of home using a mobile phone.

In order to complete it online, consumers need to install two apps, one ‘AadhaarFaceRD’ and another is the distributor’s app.

With the August 23 deadline approaching, Hyderabad LPG cylinder consumers can either complete the process online or visit agencies for the e-KYC.