Hyderabad: LPG cylinder explodes in Ameerpet; two injured

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a couple suffered injuries after an LPG gas cylinder exploded at Yellareddyguda in Ameerpet on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when Narsimha, 52 lit the gas stove to prepare tea after which the cylinder exploded leaving him and his wife, Nagalaxmi injured.



The couple suffered burns following which the locals informed the police about the incident.

A clues team then reached the spot along with the police to ascertain the exact reasons for the explosion. The police shifted the couple to a private hospital for treatment.