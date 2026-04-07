Hyderabad LPG shortage: Old City share auto fares rise, commuters helpless

Hyderabad: A share auto has always been a reliable source of transport for Hyderabadis. They come in handy for short distances – when cabs are too expensive, a single auto ride isn’t cost-effective and public transport is limited or inconvenient.

Old City‘s public mostly depends on shared autos. But the recent shortage of LPG Auto fuel has forced share auto drivers to increase their fee.

So what was once a Rs 20 ride from Charminar to Uppuguda has risen to Rs 30. Till Pahadi Shareef, the fare now stands from Rs 40 to Rs 50 and similarly, to Shaheennagar, it is Rs 40 to Rs 50, as well as Puranapul is from Rs 15 to Rs 25.

Share auto drivers are frustrated too. From standing long hours in the gas station to long hours waiting for a customer, things are not well. They allege they are charged Rs 125 per litre as against Rs 65 per litre.

This, many say, is the reason why ride fares are hiked.

Also Read Frustrated auto driver climbs mobile tower over LPG shortage in Hyderabad

“Every other day, we are running around the gas dispensing stations and waiting in queues for long hours. Unable to bear the implications of long wait at dispensing stations and loss of business hours, we hiked the fare,” said Shaik Nazeer Ahmed, an auto driver from Pahadi Shareef.

“In mid-March, the cashiers charged Rs 88 per litre, as against the government rate of Rs 67. Now, they are charging Rs 125, and the amount is reflected on the gas dispensing machine. This is also a reason for fare hike,” said Gaffar Khan, an auto driver from Vattepally.

Customers are left with fewer options. “We cannot argue with an auto driver to bring down the fares, as we are aware of their struggle. Only time will decide how long this will continue,” said Jameel, a salesman at a cloth store in Patel Market.