Hyderabad: LuLu Mall to be open for public from September 27

Hyderabad: Lulu Group, a renowned Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company, is all set to open the doors of its latest shopping mall in the city on September 27.

Spread over 5 lakh sft. this mall located in Kukatpally is likely to become one of the largest and most comprehensive shopping destinations in Hyderabad.

Officials of the LuLu Group India said, “As we embark on this new journey, we aim to create a haven of happiness and exceptional shopping experiences for the people of Hyderabad.”

Also Read Here’s where you can go from Hyderabad on Vande Bharat Express

The sprawling mall, formerly known as Manjeera Mall, has undergone an extensive refurbishment and rebranding endeavour, with an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore.

It is set to offer an extensive range of facilities and amenities that go beyond traditional shopping.

In addition to housing a diverse array of domestic and international brands, the mall will feature a state-of-the-art five-screen multiplex, a multi-cuisine food court, and various entertainment options, all conveniently housed under one roof.

Hyderabad will mark the sixth city in India where the LuLu Group has established its shopping mall presence.