Hyderabad: Madhavi Latha demands removal of ‘illegal buildings’ from temple

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha on Monday, June 30, met Hyderabad district collector Hari Chandana and demanded that the “illegal buildings” constructed on Panchalingaliah Swamy temple be removed immediately.

Accompanied by Rashtriya Vanara Sena workers and residents of Jangammet, Madhavi Latha spoke to the district collector and claimed that the buildings constructed are illegal. The BJP leader stated that they had presented the matter to the authorities on several occasions.

Hyderabad district collector Hari Chandana told Madhavi Latha that they had forwarded the petitions to the endowment department and also sought police protection to carry out the exercise.

The BJP leader then headed to the Endowment Commissionarate office and met Additional Commissioner MMD Krishna Veni, and apprised the official of the issue. She demanded that the government immediately remove the encroachments from the temple land and hand it over to the temple management.

Speaking to media persons, Madhavi Latha said that “goondas” from a political party had encroached upon the land at Sultan Bagh, Falaknuma and constructed houses. She said that despite court orders, the officials are not cooperating.

Earlier on June 14, she visited Elite Apartments at Malakpet and constructed a small temple outside the building. Madhavi Latha placed an idol of Ganesha on the compound wall and performed prayers even as the police were present at the spot. Her action came in response to a dispute between flat owners.

Two groups had entered into a quarrel over the issue at Elite Apartments, prompting police intervention. The flat owners said that some persons are constructing a flat in the stilt area of the apartment building illegally, despite court orders. Madhavi Latha claimed that Hindu families staying in the building were attacked, and demanded that the police take strict action and also provide security to the occupants.