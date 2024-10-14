Hyderabad: Madhavi Latha detained amid protests over Secunderabad temple vandalism

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha was detained by the police on Monday, October 14, along with some party activists during protests held against the vandalism in Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad.

The BJP leader was staging a demonstration in front of the temple along with her supporters before being taken into preventive detention by the Telangana police to ensure the situation remained calm and did not escalate further.

Prior to this, Madhavi Latha had made false and communally polarising comments in the past week when an unknown man vandalised an idol of the Hindu god Durga at Nampally grounds. The culprit later turned out to be a mentally unstable homeless person, looking for food at night.

The man was arrested by Hyderabad police the next day after the incident. She had noticeably not made any comments after the arrest of the homeless person adding credence to the fact that she did not her comments were inflammatory.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Telangana chief and Union minister Kishan Reddy visited the temple and said that he will meet chief minister Revanth Reddy and would demand a detailed investigation into the issue. BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh was also placed on house arrest on Monday and prevented from going to the temple site, while there was unrest in the air.

Tension erupted in Secunderabad in the early hours of Monday when a man tried to break into the Muthyalamma temple at 3 am, who was caught and manhandled by residents, before being handed over to the police.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the case.