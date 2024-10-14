Raja Singh placed under house arrest ahead of Secunderabad temple visit

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, T Raja Singh was placed under house arrest on Monday, October 14, when he planned to visit the Muthyalamma temple at Secunderabad.

A team of police personnel reached the house of the Goshamahal MLA and informed him that he was being placed under house arrest to prevent him from heading to Secunderabad.

In a statement made later at his house, Raja Singh demanded that the police thoroughly probe the incident and arrest all those responsible. He questioned the motive of the person who came and damaged the goddess’s idol.

“After every incident, the police say the man was mentally disturbed. How come mentally disturbed men only see a temple and not any Darga?” asked T Raja Singh. He said attempts are frequently made to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus in the state and the police should unearth the conspiracy.

An idol was desecrated at the temple at 3 am by a man who broke in after breaking the door. The local people who were alerted by the huge noise caught hold of the intruder and thrashed him. The local people informed the police who reached the spot and took him into custody. The man was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Since morning right-wing leaders and local people have been staging a protest demanding stern action and a thorough investigation.

Police have been deployed in huge numbers to prevent further trouble.

It is important to note that a Durga idol was desecrated in Nampally last week. The perpetrator, Krishnaiah Goud, was later apprehended and determined to be mentally unstable.