Hyderabad: Madrasa students can join free online English learning course

Hyderabad: City-based New Equitable and Innovative Educational Agency (NEIEA) has invited Madrasa students to join free courses to learn English, offered by them online.

NEIEA further aims to support students pursuing their education through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), by offering coaching for subjects including English, Maths, Home Science, Social Studies, and Data Entry and Operations.

NGOs working in the field of education and youth empowerment have been invited by NEIEA to collaborate with them in order to make a significant impact on the lives of students who belong to marginalized communities.

Secondary course starting on July 3

Students interested can enroll in the NIOS secondary course, starting on July 3, by registering themselves online on the website.

The coaching program is open to individual students, NGOs, and Madrasa students where expert educators provide personalized guidance and support.

Interactive learning methods are taken up to encourage active participation and a deeper understanding of the topics.

The course is offered for a period of two to three months in batches and so far, seven batches have been completed in one year of active functioning by the organisation.

According to NEIEA’s mentor, more than 1400 students have enrolled themselves for the course to date while 300 students have successfully completed and received certificates.

NEIEA is an initiative led by a group of professionals, educationists and dedicated supporters that aims to bring a ‘renaissance’ in education using modern technological tools.

NEIEA strives to make education accessible to all, regardless of their financial background.

Interested students may call on 9949058048 or 9650889497 for further details.

Organisations may call on 8088893207, and 9731599267.