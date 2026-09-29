Hyderabad madrasa teacher gets life term in POCSO case

Hyderabad: A fast-track special court in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday, September 29, sentenced a madrasa teacher to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student, more than 18 months after the boy told his mother what had been done to him.

The Fast Track Special Court for the trial of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases at LB Nagar convicted Mohammed Munawar Hussain, 30, a teacher at a madrasa in Mamidipally village of Balapur mandal. Besides life imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs 25,500 and awarded Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim, Pahadi Shareef police said.

Munawar Hussain, a native of Dariyapur village in Purnia district, Bihar, was staying on the madrasa premises. He was booked under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5(f)(l) and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, at Pahadi Shareef police station.

How the case came to light

The boy, a student at the madrasa, was brought home on December 26, 2024, because of ill health. During a medical examination at a local clinic the next day, doctors detected a severe infection in his private parts.

On January 1, 2025, the boy told his mother that on December 25, 2024, at about 5 pm, the teacher had taken him in a vehicle to a room near Masjid-e-Rehmath Unnisa in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Pahadi Shareef. There, he said, the teacher sexually assaulted him, threatened him and forced him to touch the teacher’s private parts. He also told his mother that the teacher had committed a similar act two days earlier.

The mother informed the boy’s father, who returned home and lodged a complaint with police on January 4, 2025, at about 1 am, seeking stringent action.

Investigation and prosecution

The case was investigated by Detective Inspector Ch Jithender and Inspector P Guruva Reddy of Pahadi Shareef police station. Jithender is now an Inspector at the Traffic police station, Ibrahimpatnam, and Guruva Reddy is an Inspector at the Special Branch, Malkajgiri.

Additional Public Prosecutor Krishna Prasanna represented the state. Pahadi Shareef, Station House Officer (SHO), and B Lakshmi Narayana Reddy supervised the case. Court Duty Officer (CDO) E Venkatesh, Head Constable (HC) 4044, Summons Police Constable (PC) Narsimha, PC 11601, and Women Safety Wing liaison officers Sub-Inspector of Police (SIP) Ramesh and HC Vivek Reddy, HC 2851, also assisted.

Police said senior officers commended the investigating team, prosecutors and support staff for securing the maximum sentence.