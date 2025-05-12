Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu to appear before ED in money laundering case

The Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers who are being probed for money laundering allegedly paid Rs 5.9 crore to Mahesh Babu for promoting their projects.

Image: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Monday, May 12, in connection with investigations involving Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers.

On April 22, the ED issued a notice to the actor asking him to appear for questioning on April 27. However, Mahesh Babu sought a new date to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), stating that he was shooting abroad.

The Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers are being probed after the Telangana police lodged a complaint against K Satish Chandra Gupta and Narendra Surana over alleged money laundering.

MS Creative School

According to sources, Gupta and Surana are accused of committing fraud, including selling plots in unauthorised layouts, selling the same plot to multiple people, and giving false registration guarantees. The ED suspects an illegal transaction of Rs 100 crore to have been made.

Further investigations revealed that Sai Surya Developers had allegedly paid Rs 5.9 crore to Mahesh Babu for promoting their projects. Of this, Rs 3.4 crore was reportedly paid through cheques and the remaining Rs 2.5 crore in cash.

