Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu’s new cafe now open to public

For the first time that Mahesh Babu and Namrata have ventured into the restaurant business

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 8th December 2022 5:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu's new cafe now open to public
Namrata Shirodhkar, Mahesh Babu, AN Restaurant (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The city’s Banjara Hills Road No 12 now has another reason for the foodies to visit. South’s star couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar’s very first cafe ‘AN Restaurants’ located in the same lane has been unveiled on Wednesday, December 8 and it is now open to the public. AN stands for ‘Asian Namrata’.

AN Restaurants In Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Namrata was spotted at the launch event of her restaurant yesterday where she spoke about the eatery and her plans of expanding the business. Speaking to the media, she said that AMB movies are a huge success and her family now hopes that the ‘AN Restaurant’ will also witness the same.

Namrata also shared the update on her Instagram and wrote, “Minerva Coffee Shop!! opens its doors today at Banjara Hills Road No. 12! Enjoy food the way it should be @an_restaurants_hyd #Minerva.”

This is for the first time that Mahesh and Namrata have ventured into the restaurant business. They have collaborated with Hyderabad’s popular food chain the Minerva Group and Asian groups.

List of Mahesh Babu’s investments

Speaking about Mahesh Babu’s other investments, the actor has already ventured into the multiplex business with the ‘AMB Cinemas’, named after him, one of the biggest multiplexes in Hyderabad. Mahesh has also ventured into the textile industry with The Humble Co in collaboration with Myntra. AN Restaurants is his third one in Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released in May this year. He has two interesting movies with S S Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas in his kitty.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Lifestyle updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button