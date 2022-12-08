Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu’s new cafe now open to public

Hyderabad: The city’s Banjara Hills Road No 12 now has another reason for the foodies to visit. South’s star couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar’s very first cafe ‘AN Restaurants’ located in the same lane has been unveiled on Wednesday, December 8 and it is now open to the public. AN stands for ‘Asian Namrata’.

AN Restaurants In Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Namrata was spotted at the launch event of her restaurant yesterday where she spoke about the eatery and her plans of expanding the business. Speaking to the media, she said that AMB movies are a huge success and her family now hopes that the ‘AN Restaurant’ will also witness the same.

Namrata also shared the update on her Instagram and wrote, “Minerva Coffee Shop!! opens its doors today at Banjara Hills Road No. 12! Enjoy food the way it should be @an_restaurants_hyd #Minerva.”

This is for the first time that Mahesh and Namrata have ventured into the restaurant business. They have collaborated with Hyderabad’s popular food chain the Minerva Group and Asian groups.

List of Mahesh Babu’s investments

Speaking about Mahesh Babu’s other investments, the actor has already ventured into the multiplex business with the ‘AMB Cinemas’, named after him, one of the biggest multiplexes in Hyderabad. Mahesh has also ventured into the textile industry with The Humble Co in collaboration with Myntra. AN Restaurants is his third one in Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released in May this year. He has two interesting movies with S S Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas in his kitty.