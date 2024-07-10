Hyderabad: Major fire breaks-out in commercial complex at RTC X roads

Hyderabad: A major fire broke-out inside the Sri Dattasai Complex at RTC cross roads on Wednesday evening. The complex is located close to the RTC cross roads metro station and Tapadia Diagnostic Centre.

Fire accident at RTC Cross roads



Please cooperate with @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/EiIPFStbEp — Team Road Squad🚦🚴‍♀️ (@Team_Road_Squad) July 10, 2024

Fire fighters reached the spot and have been trying to douse the flames. The flames rendered the glass windows of the complex burst and fell on the main road.

People started running out of the complex as the fire started inside one of the floors of the complex that quickly spread. Fire fighters immediately evacuated the patients who were inside the Tapadia Diagnostic Centre to prevent any untoward losses which could have happened if the fire spread to the diagnostic centre, which is located right beside the commercial complex on fire.

Police prevented the vehicles going towards Musheerabad, which resulted in a traffic jam. No casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited.