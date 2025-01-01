Hyderabad: Malakpet, Santoshnagar report highest drunk driving cases

The total number of cases booked in the tri commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda was 2883.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st January 2025 9:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Malakpet and Santoshnagar traffic police stations topped the list of drunken driving cases booked by Hyderabad traffic police on New Year eve on Tuesday night. The Malakpet traffic police booked 96 cases, the highest in the city followed by Santoshnagar with 91 cases.

On the third position stood SR Nagar police station with 83 cases. Chandrayangutta police station registered 75 cases.

The Hyderabad traffic police booked 1425 on New Year’s eve in Hyderabad. The total number of cases booked in the tri commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda was 2883.

In Telangana, a total of 5,278 people were booked for drunk driving, with Warangal leading with 408 cases, followed by Nalgonda with 222 cases.

Nearly 75 per cent of those booked for drunken driving are two-wheeler riders across Telangana.

Their driving licenses were seized and forwarded to the road transport authorities, who recommended it be cancelled.

Drunk citizens give hard time to Hyderabad traffic police

The city traffic police had a hard time on New Year eve, handling drunk drivers and people who refused to abide by the rules and created chaos.

Videos have emerged on social media platforms showing drunk people arguing with Hyderabad traffic police officials and refusing to take the breath analyser test.

