Hyderabad: Mallu Ravi condemns Rajagopal’s remarks on Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president Mallu Ravi condemned the statements made by BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday.

Referring to Rajagopal Reddy’s remark that Revanth was a blackmailer, he forewarned the BJP politician that he would be subject to the wrath of the Congress party leaders. If Reddy continued his rant against the head of the TPCC, he warned that the Congress activists would cut off his tongue.

He emphasized that Rajagopal Reddy’s appointment as an MP, MLA, and MLC was made possible by the party’s support and said that Reddy had deceived the party by selling himself to the BJP in exchange for cash.

He claimed that Rajagopal Reddy had made thousands of crores of rupees when the Congress party was in power and added that the same Rajagopal Reddy was now scheming against the party.

He claimed Rajagopal Reddy was engaging in political prostitution within the BJP. Reddy was urged to stop speaking out against Revanth Reddy.