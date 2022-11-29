Hyderabad: Man allegedly jumps to death from 5th floor of Income Tax Towers

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of Income Tax Towers, Nampally on Tuesday evening. He died on the spot.

According to a police official investigating the case, the deceased – Ashutosh Sharma – was a native of Gautam Buddh district, Uttar Pradesh. “He was recruited last year as part of the multi-tasking staff in IT Towers,” the police official told Siasat.com.

It is not clear if Sharma died by suicide or was pushed. “We are still investigating the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” the police official said.

Sharma’s parents have been informed about the incident. Namapally police have registered a case.