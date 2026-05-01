Hyderabad man alleges fuel meter tampering after 32L filled into 27L tank

Hyderabad: A petrol pump in Hayathnagar has been accused of tampering with their fuel meter after an attendant of the petrol bunk allegedly filled 32 litre of fuel in a tank which has a capacity of only 27 litre.

The incident came to light after the affected customer’s video at a Hindustan Petroleum bunk went viral on social media on Friday, May 1. “The attendant first filled 28 litre in my tank, due to which I got a doubt and asked him to start the meter again. He then filled an additional 1.23 litre.”

“I already had 3 litre fuel in my car, bringing the total to 32 litre.” the customer said.

Then, when the customer questioned the attendant, he reportedly asked him to go to the police with his complaint. “He said the issue might be with my vehicle and asked me to go check with the mechanic. When I asked for a manager, no one came.” the customer alleged.

Hayathnagar police told Siasat.com that no complaint has been registered with them regarding the case.