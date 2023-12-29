Hyderabad: AIMIM corporator roughs up man at Praja Palana centre, complaint filed

The complainant alleged corporator Mohammed Nawaz Uddin Ahmed roughed him up when he raised questions on the distribution of the Praja Palana application forms.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th December 2023 8:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: A complaint was filed by an individual against Suleman Nagar GHMC corporator Mohammed Nawaz Uddin Ahmed alleging that he was roughed up by the corporator at a Praja Palana centre on Friday, December 29.

The man named Sayed Sabdar Ali, who said that he was a social activist alleged that the AIMIM corporator threw his phone to the ground and held him by his collar when he raised questions on the distribution of the Praja Palana application forms in the Suleman Nagar ward.

He said that the development was witnessed by many at the site of the incident.

“I feel a threat to my life and also, a violation of the right to freedom of expression,” he said in his complaint.

