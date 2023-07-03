Hyderabad: Man arrested for brandishing dagger in Banjara Hills pub

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for brandishing a dagger while dancing at a pub in Banjara Hills on Sunday.

Sampath hailing from the same area created panic among people on the dance floor when he took out a sharp dagger and waved around.

Speaking to Siasat.com Banjara Hills police officer informed that the accused was drunk and the act was just a show-off.

“There were over 25 people on the dance floor. A few noticed Sampath waving the dagger. The pub’s guards came and asked him to put the knife down. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras,” the police officer said.

The video went viral on social media platforms that prompted the Banjara Hills police to take action. “We could track Sampath through the various photos and footage received from the pub manager,” the officer said.

Sampath has been booked under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway.