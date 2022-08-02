Hyderabad: Man arrested for burglary at Bachupally; three absconding

Hyderabad: The Bachupally police on Monday arrested one person allegedly involved in burglary in two houses in the area, while the owners were away.

The owners who are in the US gave the keys to their neighbour Viyanku. The incident came to light when Vinayaku’s servant saw that the locks of villas number 35 and 40 were open. The servant informed Vinaku that five tolas of gold ornaments and a laptop were missing from their residence.

Similarly, 60 tolas of gold ornaments and about one kg of silver were stolen from villa number 40. Based on a complaint by Vinayaku, a case was registered under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for theft at a house. Inspector K Narsimha Reddy and the crime team checked the CCTV footage and found that four persons had entered the villa and committed the theft.

The same gang of thieves were involved in another theft at Bachupally X Roads and one of the members named Karan Manohar Babar was apprehended while three others are absconding. The other three accused in the case are Vikas, Jalam and Mohan. The gang has been involved in numerous thefts.