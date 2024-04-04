Hyderabad: Man arrested for murdering brother-in-law at Kishanbagh

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police on Thursday arrested a man for killing his brother-in-law at Kishanbagh. Shakeel Ahmed, alias Saddam, was held for the alleged murder of Mohd Rasheed at Nandi Musaliaguda, Kishanbagh, a day earlier on April 3.

P Sai Chaitanya, DCP (south) said Rasheed was a resident of Mahmood Nagar, Kishan Bagh. The deceased had reportedly played an active role in getting Khula for his sister from Shakeel, who suspected his wife was having an affair. As a premeditated plan, Shakeel on Wednesday morning called his brother-in-law and asked him to meet near Madina Bakery, NM Guda, Kishan Bagh for ‘discussions’.

The accused was waiting near a pan shop in his Swift car and concealed a knife with him. “When the deceased arrived, Shakeel had an altercation and took out a knife from his waist and attacked Rasheed on the left side of the neck region, due to which the deceased received profuse deep bleeding injuries and fell down on the ground and died,” said the DCP.

Shakeel then fled from the scene along with his car and knife which he used in committing the offence. A police team arrested Shakeel and remanded him.