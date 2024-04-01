Hyderabad: Man assaulted, robbed of 10-tola gold chain in Rajendranagar

The incident occurred during broad daylight near pillar number 182 of the PVNR Expressway

Published: 1st April 2024
Hyderabad: A young man recently fell victim to assault and robbery near Upperpally X Road in Rajendranagar. A gang of five individuals targeted the victim while he was traveling in his car. The robbers attacked the victim with helmet and forcibly snatched gold chain weighing 10 tola from his neck before swiftly making their escape.

Rajendranagar police swiftly responded by registering a case and initiating a thorough investigation into the incident. Police are on the look out for the accsued.

