Hyderabad: Man beaten to death in Langer Houz; probe on

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death by unidentified assailants at Langer Houz in the early hours of Monday, September 9.

The victim has been identified as Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of Dream Welfare Colony.

According to reports, police suspect that the victim and the accused went to a secluded spot in Langer Houz to consume alcohol. While drinking an argument broke out between the two leading to a physical altercation between them. The victim was killed by being struck with boulders, suffering fatal head injuries.

Local residents discovered the deceased on Monday morning and notified the police regarding the incident. Officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

A case has been registered, and police are examining nearby CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.